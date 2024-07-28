Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United beat Rotherham United 2-1 on Saturday in their fourth friendly of the summer

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans admits his side looked 'scared' against Sheffield United on Saturday but insists the contest was a big learning experience. The Blades ran out 2-1 victors at the New York Stadium to continue their impressive pre-season campaign.

Vini Souza put Chris Wilder's side ahead in the contest in the 10th minute and after being pegged back after the break, youngster Louie Marsh bagged an 89th minute winner. The result sees the Blades build on their wins over York City, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town this month and ahead of the new Championship season, they'll be feeling confident.

Rotherham boss Evans has praised the Blades, who named a strong side to take on the Millers, but he was also proud of his side's response after feeling the need to say some 'harsh words' at the break.

"Firstly credit to Chris, who said before the game that they were as strong as they could be and they looked it in the first half where we looked a little bit weary, a bit scared and a new team who’d just been put together," Evans said after the contest. “It’s a real class side Chris has got and we’re grateful for Sheffield United for coming.

"We changed that a bit at half-time to be more solid, getting on the ball more, have more of the ball and I think we did that. We played the formation we played in the second half in mid-week and it was very good in spells.

"I think it gave us a foothold on the game and in the second half it was probably a bit harsh on us to concede right at the end but if you make a big error you’re going to concede a goal.

"There were some harsh words from me at half-time that shouldn’t have to be the case in pre-season but there’s never a good time to say them."

He continued: "This was the type of opposition we want to play because I believe we’ll learn a lot more from these games than the four or five games we’ve already played. We have learned a lot today."