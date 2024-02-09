In-form Ross Barkley fires warning to Sheffield United ahead of tough Luton Town trip

In-form Luton Town star man Ross Barkley has warned Sheffield United that the Hatters' belief in front of goal is growing and growing ahead of tomorrow's crunch clash at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters go into the game having scored eight times in their last two games, leaving them 10 points clear of the bottom-placed Blades.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four goals in those two games from Elijah Adebayo has moved him to nine for the season with Carlton Morris on five and former England international Ross Barkley providing the ammunition behind them as his career enjoys something of a renaissance following his free-transfer arrival earlier in the campaign. There have even been calls for Gareth Southgate to consider recalling Barkley to the England squad for this summer's European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton are just above the relegation zone, a point and a place above third-bottom Everton going into the weekend, and after scoring just 10 times in their first 12 Premier League games this season have registered 22 times in their last 10. “We’ve scored against all the top sides," said Barkley. "We scored four against Newcastle, three against Arsenal, we went ahead against Man City, went ahead against Liverpool, beat Newcastle at home.