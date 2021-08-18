Ronaldo Vieira's move to Sheffield United is OFF - What Slavisa Jokanovic said after 4-0 West Brom hammering

Ronaldo Vieira of Hellas Verona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus (Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The former Leeds United midfielder had travelled to England ahead of a season-long loan deal from Sampdoria, but after insisting the deal would be sorted soon Jokanović revealed before the West Brom game that Vieira was still completing his medical tests.

But speaking after his side’s humbling at the Hawthorns, Jokanović confirmed: “It is definitely off.

“We expected he could be available soon but we needed to wait for him longer and we took the decision to look for another option looking forward.”

Jokanović’s preparations for the game were dealt a blow on the eve of it when United agreed a deal in principle to sell Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal.

“We need to evaluate the situation and see what is best for us,” Jokanovic added.

"We will check the best option and try and move forward.