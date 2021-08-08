United’s first game under Slavisa Jokanovic ended in defeat as Maxime Colin’s first-half header proved the difference between the two sides.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter…

@Justin23Rice: Well that was disappointing wasn’t it? Not panicking just yet, there is legitimate reasons for it though so stick with it. Definitely need new faces in though for bit of a lift. Beat Carlisle on Tuesday and start again next weekend.

@Lanners1: Not the result or performance we were after, however, brilliant being back at the Lane and my little man enjoyed his first game with a season ticket in our new seats. Onwards and upwards.

@Drury94: Trying not to get too annoyed at that. Long way to go but Slav has a reyt job on his hands.

@hollySUFCmappin: Nailed on penalty btw

@Volcanic_Ash24: Of the midfield 3, Berge was easily the best of the 3. Norwood meh, few Hollywood balls while Fleck looks like he’s still suffering from that injury even if it’s mentally he’s suffering. Got be interesting who else we bring in beside Davies and Vieira…

Oli McBurnie and Slavisa Jokanovic react to defeat at home to Birmingham City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

@HW1889: Remember Chris wilder didn’t win his first 4 games because he couldn’t find the right formation and system and then it clicked…. Trust Slav and the backroom staff… we will find a way of playing and it will click just like that

@TomBlade1889: Back to a back 5 until we sign a centre back or two. Robinson and Osborn in a back 4 is a huge no-no.

@AdamFerriday: Under CW we lost our first 4 games due to a change of system so no need to panic tonight! My issue is under CW we signed JOC, Fleck, Stevens & Duffy who walked in to first 11. Under Slav to suit his system? Nobody… still think we will come good

@BladeDazed: I hope Mousse recovers well - he was looking sharp. Talking of which, it was good to see Billy and Olly McB getting some minutes. Maybe the cup is a good place to give some players some much needed game time and we go again in the league next weekend.

@FNRLTheBlog: Very static tonight, I think we made it quite easy for Birmingham to just sit back and soak up the pressure whilst we passed it sideways even up to the 96th minute. More penetration and quick build up play needed

@KieranBatham: First game I get that but that wasn’t a Sheffield United performance tonight the birmingham players have had an easy night everything in front of them Osborn and Robinson can’t play in that shape at all, first game onto Carlisle

@TravelingBlade: Didn’t get the result but it was great to be back at The Lane seeing all the old faces. Thanks to everyone that came up to chat. We go again…