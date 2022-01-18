Robin Olsen signs for Aston Villa after Sheffield United confirm termination of loan
Sheffield United have officially agreed to terminate the loan of Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen, to allow the AS Roma man to move to Aston Villa on loan.
Olsen, who played for his country at Euro 2020, joined the Blades on a temporary deal for the season after United sanctioned the sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal in the summer.
But despite his impressive pedigree, he didn’t manage to win over the Blades fans with his performances and is now set to join Villa on loan for the remainder of the season, after being identified by Steven Gerrard as the man to shore up his goalkeeping department.
Villa confirmed his arrival this evening, hours before the Blades’ Championship clash against Preston North End.
Olsen’s last game for the Blades came in November in a 3-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers. He then injured a rib on international duty with his country, and his recovery was further complicated by contracting Covid-19.
United are expected to announce the signing of Frank Fielding, the Stoke goalkeeper, as Olsen’s replacement this window, to cover Wes Foderingham.
Michael Verrips, another Blades goalkeeper, left earlier in the window, joining Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.