'Ridiculous to write him off', 'Looks in his physical peak' - Sheffield United fans buzzing to see skipper Billy Sharp approaching full fitness
Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, told The Star earlier this week that he is approaching full fitness after being forced to go under the knife towards the back end of last season – and Blades fans were understandably delighted.
The striker’s season was ended early after he picked up the problem in training, with an operation needed to correct the issue.
Sharp, a boyhood Blade, was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Blade slid into the Championship, but says he is close to 100 per cent fit and is looking forward to trying to impress new boss Slavisa Jokanovic when he starts work officially today.
And these Blades fans on Twitter are certainly backing him to do so...
@FreddyTheFud: Bill looks like he's in his physical peak, probs feels the fittest he's ever felt in his career. We've potentially got a formidable front line next season, Bill, McBurnie, Didzy and Brewster not to mention the emergence of young Jebbison, big question marks regards Moose
@Undertaker_John: He is the heartbeat of the club now.
@IngoodNick17: I have absolutely no reason not to believe him. Billy Sharp is in the shape of his life and has proved time and time again that he knows where the back of the net is.
@richbsufc: Reminds me of Jimmy Anderson in terms of fitness seems to have got fitter as he has got older. 10-15 goals next season. Ridiculous to write him off. Literally put the ball into the box and he will score.
@56Rainman: He'll score double figures next season for sure
@oldsufctweets: Incoming, one year contract extension when we get promoted.
@HGarner8: He’s still a big asset to the club.
@NigelTaylor2: A true Blade