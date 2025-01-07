Championship rivals make transfer enquiry for Sheffield United 'target'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window is open and now Sheffield United’s rivals are trying to make moves.

Cardiff City have reportedly made an enquiry for Sheffield United 'target' Ricky-Jade Jones.

That's according to Football League World, who claim the Blades' next opponents have asked Peterborough United about the possibility of signing him. The Bluebirds are looking for reinforcements as they try to preserve their Championship status.

Whilst Jade-Jones is on their radar, a deal looks ‘unlikely’ however according to WalesOnline. Cardiff are prioritising loan signings this window due to their manager situation. Omer Riza is only contracted until the end of the season, and so players seeking a permanent move would want more assurances over their long-term future.

This season, the 22-year-old has netted 11 goals in 30 games across all competitions, whilst also providing three assists. He is regarded as the fastest player in League One, recording a 100m time of 10.9 - less than 1.4 seconds slower than Usain Bolt's 100m.

His contract at Peterborough is up at the end of the season, and clubs will be waiting to see what Peterborough tell Cardiff. The Posh have been tricky negotiators in the past, having developed a reputation for developing young players and selling them at a considerable profit.

Ricky Jade-Jones was strongly linked with a move to Sheffield United in the summer. | Getty Images

Peterborough United’s position on Ricky Jade-Jones

Jade-Jones was linked with a move to Bramall Lane in the summer, and a move had been agreed. The delay in the takeover meant that the forward remained at London Road, with his price going up as a result. United did manage to sign his teammate Harrison Burrows however.

Speaking to our sister paper the Peterborough Telegraph in November, chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Ricky has added regular goals to his game and he will be a striker everyone wants to buy in January.

“A club agreed to buy him in the summer, but their takeover didn’t go through on time and now his price has gone up. Ricky could go for even more than Kwame as he’s been with us since he was seven.”

Six clubs reportedly made attempts to sign Jade-Jones in the summer, but were unsuccessful. Should his contract run down with the Cambridgeshire outfit, they would be protected by a tribunal-decided fee.