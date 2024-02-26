Rhian Brewster has promised Sheffield United supporters that it is "only a matter of time" before he finds the back of the net - and hopes that will be the catalyst for him to kickstart his frustrating Bramall Lane career so far. The former Liverpool man made only his third start of the season at Wolves on Saturday and his display, in a 1-0 defeat at Molineux, hinted at what may be to come.

Brewster's pace in behind was a constant threat to the Wolves defence and he twice tested Jose Sa in the home goal with well-struck efforts which could easily have got him up and running for the season. It was a chance for the 23-year-old to cement his place as Chris Wilder's first-choice striker, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer both missing and Oli McBurnie on the bench, and will hope that an industrious performance will get him the nod next Monday when Arsenal come to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I still believe in myself and I believe in the qualities I have," Brewster said afterwards. "I’m going to keep going and I’m going to keep fighting for the badge. I feel like it’s only a matter of time before the ball hits the back of the net for me and I can just kick on from there as well."

Brewster's self-belief and confidence is admirable after what has been a pretty torrid recent time with injuries, which have limited him to just 30 starts in United colours since his £18.5m move from Anfield back in late 2020. "Obviously I come here for a reason," the England U21 international told SUTV, "and I’m just trying to make sure I show that reason.