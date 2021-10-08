The Blades’ record signing was slipped through on goal after five minutes only to be felled inside the area, which saw the ball run free before Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, tucked it away.

Nine minutes later Manchester City’s Cole Palmer fired in from Luke Thomas’ cross but England failed to build on their lead.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhian Brewster of England during the UEFA Under 21 Qualifier between England U21 and Kosovo U21 at Stadium mk on September 7, 2021 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Slovenia pulled a goal back five minutes into the second half when substitute Spanring fired in after Palmer failed to clear a corner.

The hosts then completed their comeback after 66 minutes with Stojinovic heading in from close range before Emile Smith Rowe was denied a late winner by goalkeeper Martin Turk.

Brewster, 21, who was hooked shortly after Slovenia’s equaliser, broke his international duck with a penalty in a 2-0 win over Kosovo last month, but is still waiting on a first strike for the Blades after 33 league outings.

The draw leaves England third in their qualifying group, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic with a game in hand.

Young Lions boss Lee Carsley backed struggling Brewster to hit the goal trail earlier this week.

He said post-match: “I’ve made it clear we need to learn.

“We’re still building our reputation as a team and a squad and it’s important we take experiences like today. If we build on this result and use it for experience it will be a positive.”