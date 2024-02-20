Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United players including striker Rhian Brewster were hailed for a "class" touch of making a young fan's day despite the disappointment of their heavy defeat to Brighton at the weekend. Five-year-old Ollie Marshall was a mascot for the Blades' 5-0 loss to the Seagulls, which saw United remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

But his day was brightened by a post-match interaction with the Blades striker Brewster, who came off the bench as a second-half substitute. Ollie's dad Steven posted a video on Twitter of the former Liverpool man coming over to Ollie and accepting a rock-paper-scissors challenge with the young Blade, before posing for a photo.

Ollie's mum Rachael later posted her thanks to the players - including Brewster, captain Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer - for giving Ollie their time and attention, adding on Brewster: "I'm gutted it hasn't worked out (yet) for him, he comes across a genuinely nice guy and made Ollie's day. A few of the team stopped for him to do this, which we appreciate, Brewster and Hamer in particular were great with Ollie. Their time meant the world to him."

Earlier Ollie met Chris Wilder before the game, posing for a photo with the United manager, and Steven added: "[He] was gutted after the game with the game, we walked round to see the players and the game was forgotten about, he had that much fun seeing them. Great that you can have that interaction."

The video of Brewster's interaction drew praise from Blades supporters online. The Shoreham View account posted: "Say what you want about Brewster, as a lad he’s incredible," while Scott Curson added: "This is class. I saw you both walking down the touchline to your seats. Watched Ollie doing the drills and walk out with Anel. He looked buzzing!"

