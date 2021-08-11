“I rang him the night before the game and said: “Listen… I’m playing tomorrow, you’re playing tomorrow, and you’re going to score,” Brunt smiled, fresh from his United debut in a 1-0 EFL Cup win over Carlisle United.

“I hoped I’d get the assist for it, but it wasn’t to be. I’m buzzing for him, though. It’s going to be the first of many.

“Blades fans should get excited about him, because he’s a great kid and he works so hard. He hasn’t scored but how hard he has worked on the pitch to help the team has been exceptional and it was only a matter of time before he put the ball in the back of the net.

“And I can see him getting plenty more in a Blades shirt.”

Brunt was born in Chesterfield but took a rather unusual route to Bramall Lane via a spell at Derby and a trial with Atletico Madrid, and has become close with Brewster since his big-money move from Liverpool last season.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Tonight was unreal to make my debut at the lane in front of the Blades fans,” Brunt posted on social media alongside a photograph of Brewster celebrating.

“But I’m posting this picture because it’s his night! Deserved more than anyone could think of. He’s gonna shine for the Blades and it’s the first of many. Tonight’s your night.”