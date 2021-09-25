"Reyt three points that", "Didn't deserve it" - Sheffield United fans react to 1-0 victory over Derby County

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winner against Derby: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The Rams finished with 10 men after goalkeeper Kelle Roos was sent off, but looked good value for at least a point before Curtis Davies was punished for handball and Sharp stepped up.

Derby also hit the post and crossbar, Tom Lawrence almost rescuing a point in injury time.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter...

@Alexstone93: Pigs concede, Leeds concede, United score and Plymouth score for the acca to come in all in 1 minute! Absolute belter of a Saturday!

@lambretta_blade: Give Billy Sharp stick all game and accept the consequences. Up The Blades

@Dan_Baguley: Derby fans taunting/abusing Billy Sharp all game but then throw their toys out when he taunts them back after scoring the winner?

@david_greatorex: Think we deserved that!! Get in blades, reyt 3 points that

@DemBladesDavid: Thought the Derby fans were great today, both in terms of noise and numbers (especially with the cost). Tough end to the game, but a pretty strong performance from their players. Hope they get on a good run.

@hardytm2009: Best players today; Norwood and Sharp (again). Osborn, Davies, Egan also did well. Was always going to be a tight game against that defence when we aren't moving it quick enough

@azzle94: Derby were superb defensively until Curtis Davies turned into prime Jay McEverley. No idea what he’s doing Definitely cost his team a point and possibly more. Think Derby stay up if they don’t get any more points deducted. Too good a team to go down.

@craigsablade30: Big 3 points when we didn’t deserve it . Get away with one at the end with them hitting post . We need to learn game management n see tight games through . Tough 2 aways coming up . We’re still way off where we need to be but we’re a work in progress

@tyronej1984: Need to win those sorts of tricky games at this stage, because they can be the difference come the end of the season.

@_joshchapman98: Made hard work of it, but for what mattered. Ben Davies is an absolute colossus btw