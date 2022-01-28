And with the likes of captain Billy Sharp, defender Chris Basham and striker David McGoldrick among those whose deals are set to expire this summer, Heckingbottom suggested United could wait until the fate of their bid to regain Premier League status is known before tabling fresh terms.

Speaking as he finalised preparations for tomorrow evening’s visit to Peterborough, Heckingbottom told The Star: “That (the window) is taking priority at the moment. Until the window is done and financially, when we know our situation for next season that’s when (talks are likely to be finalised).

“From a football point of view, that’s the thing we are looking at. Then the rest of the guys, who do the budgeting and the financial side, we’ll be able to lay that across the top of it.”

Relegated from the top-flight last term, United finished the latest round of midweek fixtures in 12th - eight points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town ahead of their game against Stoke City tonight. However Heckingbottom’s men boast games in hand on their Yorkshire rivals, who are scheduled to host them at the John Smith’s Stadium next month.

Speaking before Christmas, Basham revealed that Heckingbottom wanted him to extend his stay with United. But it appears as if discussions with the 33-year-old and his agent, including those representing Sharp, McGoldrick and others including Ben Osborn and Lys Mousset, are unlikely to resume immediately.

David McGoldrick and Chris Basham are approaching the end of their deals with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage