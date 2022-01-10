Revealed: The club interested in signing Sheffield United's Michael Verrips, according to reports
Fortuna Sittard are the club interested in bringing Sheffield United’s Michael Verrips back to the Eridivisie, according to media reports in the goalkeeper’s homeland.
The 25-year-old missed United’s FA Cup tie with Wolves at the weekend to discuss a move back to Holland. A former PSV Eindhoven trainee, Verrips joined United in 2019 but has failed to establish himself and is expected to depart after playing only one league game, a 4-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion earlier this season.
The move to a Dutch club will be a loan initially, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
Verrips signed for United in unusual circumstances, after cancelling his contract with KV Mechelen following a match-fixing investigation into the club.
He spent time last season on loan at Dutch side FC Emmen and has been an understudy to both Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale during his time in South Yorkshire.