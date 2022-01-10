Revealed: The club interested in signing Sheffield United's Michael Verrips, according to reports

The 25-year-old missed United’s FA Cup tie with Wolves at the weekend to discuss a move back to Holland. A former PSV Eindhoven trainee, Verrips joined United in 2019 but has failed to establish himself and is expected to depart after playing only one league game, a 4-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion earlier this season.

The move to a Dutch club will be a loan initially, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Verrips signed for United in unusual circumstances, after cancelling his contract with KV Mechelen following a match-fixing investigation into the club.

He spent time last season on loan at Dutch side FC Emmen and has been an understudy to both Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale during his time in South Yorkshire.

Last year, Verrips opened up on the frustrations of his bit-part role at United.

Verrips played just 41 minutes of senior football for the Blades, in an FA Cup tie against AFC Fylde, before joining Emmen on loan in the last transfer window.

And in an interview with Voetbal International in March 2021, he admitted that the whole saga left him “completely in the doldrums”.

“I had agreed with Sheffield that I would start as second goalkeeper, but that I would play all matches in the FA Cup and League Cup,” Verrips said.

"I would also play both league games against Manchester United, because our first goalkeeper Dean Henderson was hired from them and was therefore not allowed to play.

“Because of all the legal battle, Sheffield decided to get another second keeper. I was not integrated in the first selection. I was completely down in the dumps.”