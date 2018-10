Alan Woodward - one of the Sheffield United greats from bygone years - scored his first Blades goal on this day in 1964, against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Woodward, who hailed from Chapeltown in north Sheffield, was at Bramall Lane for an astonishing 16 years and was a popular figure on the right flank and known for his dead-ball accuracy.

Sadly, he died at the age of 68, three years ago, in Oklahoma, United States, where he had settled after playing for the area's team, Tulsa Roughnecks.