Retro: Sheffield United man Jack O’Connell’s short time with Rotherham United

Liverpool-born defender Jack O’Connell began his introduction to South Yorkshire on this day in 2012, signing on loan for League Two Rotherham United until January 5 2013.

O'Connell made his debut as a sub two days later, a 1–0 away win against Exeter City.

He made five appearances for Rotherham before returning to Blackburn, joining Sheffield United in 2016 after spells at York, Rochdale and Brentford.

O'Connell, 24, signed for the Blades on 8 July 2016 on a three-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.