On January 31 1997, Jan Åge Fjørtoft signed for Sheffield United after the arrival of Italian striker Fabrizio Ravanelli pushed him down the pecking order at Middlesbrough.

Fjørtoft cost the Blades £700,000 and became well known for his aeroplane celebration.

Goal-scorer Jan Aage Fjortoft celebrates with team-mate David White

“There was a time when I was doing all silly celebrations,” he explained to Planet Football. “But it took me ages to score at Swindon. So, when I finally did, I just did the aeroplane.

“That was the first half, and as I was walking off the pitch at half-time at the County Ground, I looked into the crowd. There was this old lady. She was shouting, screaming to me and doing the aeroplane celebration.

“I thought well if it’s good enough for an 80-year-old, then it’s good enough for me.”

Fjortoft was a crowd favourite at Bramall Lane, but was sold – on the same day as fellow striker Brian Deane – to Barnsley.