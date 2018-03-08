Retro look back: A sad day for former Sheffield United defender

Chris Armstrong, who had 95 games Sheffield United from 2003–2008, announced his retirement from the game on this day in 2011 - and revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2009.

The defender’s last club was Reading, where he donned the shirt 47 times. Announcing his retirement, he said: “This has been a very difficult decision - I love football but this is the right thing for me. It’s right for me professionally, medically and also personally.”

Armstrong, now 35, added: “With the illness, both the medical team and I didn’t feel I could regularly perform to the level you have to in the professional game.’

Armstrong said he’d been fortunate to be involved in football and paid tribute to Reading for helping prolong his playing time.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play for Reading and all my other clubs” he added.

“I’ve been lucky to have a career that I know many people would be delighted to experience. I’ll miss being a part of the game on a daily basis.”