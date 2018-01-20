Retro: Hello and goodbye to hot tempered Sheffield United winger

Keith Gillespie blotted his copybook in history-making style, for Sheffield United, 11 years ago to this day.

The player was sent off for violent conduct (elbowing Reading’s Stephen Hunt) twelve seconds after coming on as a substitute in a during a Premier League at the Madejski Stadium.

As he made his way off the pitch, Gillespie pushed Hunt in the face.

He became the fastest sending-off of a substitute in English football, since he was sent off before the ball had come back into play, and so technically sent off being on the pitch for zero seconds of play.

The day after this incident, he stunned his employers when he handed in a transfer request to Sheffield United chief executive Terry Robinson.

Yet in July that year Gillespie signed a new two-year contract!