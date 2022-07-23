Released Sheffield United man signs for new club on a free transfer

Angello Capello has been snapped up by FC Halifax Town following his departure from Sheffield United.

The Blades made the tough decision to cut ties with the youngster at the end of last season.

He has swiftly found himself a new club in the National League and Halifax have announced the addition on their official club website.

The Yorkshire club have been in the hunt for a new attacker following current forward Jamie Allen’s decision to join reality TV show Love Island.

Capello, 20, has risen up through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane and was handed his first professional deal back in 2020 whilst Sheffield United were in the Premier League.

The Belize international never made a senior appearance for the Blades and was shipped out on loan to National League North side Blyth Spartans during the last campaign to get some experience under his belt.

He went on to play 12 times for the North East club and chipped in with a single goal.

His contract with Paul Heckingbottom’s side expired at the end of June and they decided not to extend his stay.

Capello was one of nine players released along with Harvey Cullinan, Luke Freeman, David McGoldrick, Filip Uremovic, Lys Mousset, Ethan Slater, Tyrese Bailey-Green and Beau Anderson.

Sheffield United continue their preparations for the new season and played Burton Albion in a friendly last night, winning 3-0.