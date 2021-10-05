Regan Slater and Jordan Amissah shine as Sheffield United's U23s seal impressive win over Coventry City

Slater, who remained at United after the transfer deadline despite being widely expected to join Hull in the last window, scored the winner against City in an engaging clash against the Sky Blues, almost putting the icing on the cake with a sublime chip which bounced back off the bar.

Amissah impressed at the other end with a string of fine saves, including one early on from Fabio Tavares’ long-range effort.

The Blades, who began the game third in the table after last week’s victory at neighbours Barnsley, had two good efforts blocked at the other end from the impressive Zak Brunt and Kyron Gordon.

Amissah was in action again soon after with a good reflex save to deny Blaine Rowe’s low shot after the flag wasn’t raised, despite the Coventry youngster appearing to be comfortably offside. Amissah’s opposite number Cian Taylor was less troubled when Gordon again rose highest to get his head to Frankie Maguire’s corner, but it was straight at the Coventry goalkeeper.

City went ahead when a good ball from Marco Rus cut open the Blades defence and Tavares took a touch from Rowe’s good drilled cross, before smashing home in front of the Bramall Lane Kop.

United enjoyed their best chance to level when Oli Arblaster found himself in space in the City box, but his shot was well saved by Taylor. Angelo Cappello then elected to shoot after a poor backpass set him free, much to the frustration of two teammates who were better placed and demanding the ball was squared, and Brunt forced a save from Taylor with a shot from the edge of the box.

City almost went 2-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time when Tavares found himself in space in behind the United defence. Amissah came out to narrow the angle and Tavares squared to Tyler Walker, the son of former defender Des – but his effort was skewed wide of goal.

Regan Slater (10) celebrates scoring the winner: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Walker looked to make amends for his miss with a powerful effort from long distance, Amissah doing well to palm it behind, and the Blades were back on level terms two minutes into the second half when Arblaster was wiped out in the box and Brunt stepped up to beat Taylor from the penalty spot.

The goal seemed to reinvigorate United further and Nicksoen Gomis could have put them ahead after rising highest at a corner, but his flicked header went just wide of the far post.

The Blades did go 2-1 up soon after after Taylor saved Cappello’s effort, but the rebound fell to Slater and he intelligently looped a header over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Placed firmly on the back foot, Coventry issued a warning that they weren’t dead and buried just yet when Jordan Shipley found himself in space after a slip from Gomis, but Amissah pulled off another good save to keep his side ahead.

Zak Brunt turns to celebrate after equalising for the Blades against Coventry from the penalty spot: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United could have gone further ahead when Brunt fed Leo Gaxha, but his shot was cleared off the line after beating Turner before Slater’s chip hit the bar after a neat one-two with Cappello.

Blades: Amissah, Starbuck, Gordon, Grant, Gomis, Gaxha (Brooks, 84), Brunt, Maguire, Arblaster, Slater, Cappello (Lankshear, 89).