Former Sheffield United star John Fleck ‘seems to be ok’ according to his coach after being takeing to hospital ahead of Chesterfield’s match against Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb said John Fleck was “speaking and with a smile on his face” after a health scare that saw the former Sheffield United midfielder taken to hospital.

According to the Derbyshire Times, Fleck collapsed during the warm-up and was stretchered off the pitch before being taken to hospital.

The Spireites match against Doncaster Rovers was delayed by 10 minutes as Fleck received treatment.

Webb was positive about Fleck but admitted the players had been affected by what had happened before the game, whcih they won 5-2.

“He had a fit of some sort,” Webb told Derbyshire Times. “The last we saw of him he was on a stretcher leaving, conscious, speaking and with a smile on his face. We will know more tomorrow. He is in good hands. Fingers crossed he seems to be okay.

“There was a period with John on the floor in the warm-up and football goes out of your mind. Our dressing room was a very quiet place before kick-off. Us as staff tried to lift the boys and let them know that John seemed to be okay when he left. They were flat because he is a team-mate and they care about him. They went out there and got the three points for John.”

Fleck suffered a similar medical incident while with United, when he collapsed on the pitch during a match against Reading in 2021.