Record-breaking Sheffield United go goal crazy in Championship hammering

It was a merciless attacking performance from the Blades, with braces from Maddy Cusack and Mia Enderby and further efforts from Grace Riglar, Rhema Lord-Mears, Charlotte Newsham, and Bex Rayner which condemned the visitors to a third straight defeat.

It took just nine minutes for the hosts to get off the mark when the ball fell to Riglar, who capitalised on a goalmouth scramble and headed home.

The strike was overshadowed by a serious injury to Coventry goalkeeper Eleanor Heeps which led to a lengthy period of stoppage time.

Mia Enderby came off the bench to score twice for Sheffield United Women againt Coventry United. Picture: Sheffield United Women Twitter

Sheffield United then categorically stamped their authority on the match with three quickfire goals to put the result beyond doubt.

Lord-Mears smashed home after some more pinball football on 35 minutes, before Cusack audaciously lobbed the goalkeeper from 35 yards four minutes later.

Within a minute, Newsham added a fourth with a clinical finish from inside the box.

During first-half added time, a free-kick from Cusack deceived everyone and found its way into the net to give Neil Redfearn’s side a 5-0 lead at the break.

Half-time substitute Enderby fired in two low drives on 55 and 73 minutes, sandwiching a 62nd minute header from Rayner that put extra gloss on the scoreline.

The Blades have six points from their opening three fixtures, whilst Lee Burch’s side are stranded at the foot of the table with no points or goals to their name.

United midfielder Maddy Cusack said: “I’m buzzing, really pleased. We wanted to get the three points and that’s what we’ve done.

“We want to keep our momentum. In this league, you need to be consistent, and that’s what we want to do: give 100 percent, work hard, and do the right things week-in week-out.”

“It sat right,” she added on her wonder strike. “And I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to hit it’, and obviously it went in, which was fantastic.”

On her teammate Mia Enderby she said: “She’s a fantastic little player, she came on and worked really hard, got her goals and a fantastic talent. She’s someone to look out for in the future.”