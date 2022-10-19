Writing ahead of the midweek trip to Coventry, Ndiaye had played in every second of the last eight games.

In fact, he had been subbed only once in 13 starting appearances.

Which is testimony not only to the young French forward’s fitness but that he has passed the rigorous test Paul Heckingbottom sets even his most gifted performers.

“You can be the biggest talent in the world but if you’re not going to work you’re not going to play,” the Blades boss told me in a long interview last week.

It’s taken more than his six goals to keep Ndiaye at the forefront, though it’s also telling of his capacity to change a game in an instant that Hecky has been prepared to sub anybody but the 22-year-old Senegal international.

And it seems he is setting a standard in the other side of the game which, amid a recent dip in results for the Championship leaders, openly concerns the manager.

“They’re not at the level I want off the ball, still,” said Hecky who, while insisting his biggest talents are showing the right desire and mentality, must have seen more evidence of his complaint in last Saturday’s chaotic 3-3 draw with Blackpool.

He is less demanding of them on the ball, arguing that James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, Reda Khadra and others are “far better players than I was.”

The boss accepts: “With the ball, they have so much more freedom. I can’t tell them what to do - it’s off the cuff and I’d just be putting reins on them.”

But he does demand an all-round balance to United’s game that, amid a debilitating run of injuries, has tipped against them.

They certainly look vulnerable through midfield when a team floods forward, as Blackpool so boldly did last weekend.

Certainly, Hecky’s reluctant departure from variants of 3-5-2 in the last two matches looks an experiment destined to end.

Anel Ahmedhodzic’s return should see the status quo restored.

The big top-of-the-table game at home to Norwich City this weekend is a stage made for such an influential player.

But the manager also has a big call to make on the balance of his midfield, between skill and solidity.

