Reading vs Sheffield United: We now already know one player unlikely to feature for Blades tonight
Sheffield United fans wouldn’t have been expecting too many changes tonight when the Blades travel to take on Reading.
Ollie Norwood should come back into the squad at least after completing a one-match suspension and missing Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Coventry City at Bramall for picking up five yellow cards this season.
However, one player looks like being left out after being named in the under 23s side to take on Peterborough this afternoon.
Since bursting into the spotlight with a stunning display against Peterborough back in September, Iliman Ndiaye has failed to play some part in a Blades match on just one occasion – he was an unused sub in the 3-1 win over Hull City – but he hasn’t made the journey south with the first team squad today.
Ndiaye started against Coventry on Saturday but was hooked at half time and replaced by David McGoldrick.
Also in the under 23s squad is Rhys Norrinngton-Davies who has recently recovered from injury.