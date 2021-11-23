Reading v Sheffield United: McGoldrick back, Ndiaye out - FOUR changes for Blades
Sheffield United are looking to finally get their season up and running with a positive display and result at Reading this evening.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog live from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Reading v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:05
Good spell of Blades possession
ends with Fleck smashing it out of play with no-one near him and the ball going nowhere near any of his teammates - he got that one horribly wrong
Corner Blades
as McGoldrick plays a one-two with Brewster and his cross is deflected behind - Reading scramble the ball clear before Gibbs-White attempts an audacious volley but can’t get it on target
Final preparations with just over 10 minutes to go until kick-off...
The official teamsheet
courtesy of our man James and his camera
If you wondered why Ndiaye is absent today
He played for the Blades’ U23s earlier today
We now already know one player unlikely to feature for Sheffield United tonight
Sheffield United fans wouldn’t have been expecting too many changes tonight when the Blades travel to take on Reading.