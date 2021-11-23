Reading v Sheffield United: McGoldrick back, Ndiaye out - FOUR changes for Blades

Sheffield United are looking to finally get their season up and running with a positive display and result at Reading this evening.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 7:19 pm

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog live from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and refresh your page for the latest update.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Slavisa Jokanovic takes his Sheffield United team to Reading tonight: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Reading v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:05

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:05

Good spell of Blades possession

ends with Fleck smashing it out of play with no-one near him and the ball going nowhere near any of his teammates - he got that one horribly wrong

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:02

Corner Blades

as McGoldrick plays a one-two with Brewster and his cross is deflected behind - Reading scramble the ball clear before Gibbs-White attempts an audacious volley but can’t get it on target

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:48

Final preparations with just over 10 minutes to go until kick-off...

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:30

The official teamsheet

courtesy of our man James and his camera

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:28

Will he bag tonight?

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:28

If you wondered why Ndiaye is absent today

He played for the Blades’ U23s earlier today

We now already know one player unlikely to feature for Sheffield United tonight

Sheffield United fans wouldn’t have been expecting too many changes tonight when the Blades travel to take on Reading.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:24

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:24

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:24

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:28

Will he bag tonight?

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ReadingChris Holt