Reading v Sheffield United: Jayden Bogle gets breakthrough for the Blades
Sheffield United are looking to finally get their season up and running with a positive display and result at Reading this evening.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog live from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:43
Good save Foderingham
as Carroll has a go from long range, he hits it well but Foderingham palms it away comfortably enough
Blades sub
sees Billy Sharp come on to replace Rhian Brewster
Mcgoldrick’s shot is blocked
as Hourihane resists the temptation to shoot and plays him instead, would probably have been better having a go there as the ball bounced
Chance for Reading
as the cross from the right is flicked on by Puskas but nowhere near goal, much to United’s relief
Fleck got back up
onto his feet, wearing an oxygen mask, and has now left the pitch on a stretcher, with Hourihane on to replace him - wishing him all the very best
Concerning scenes
Break in play as Fleck, I think, goes down and the Blades players around him gesture urgently to the medical staff to rush onto the field... few Blades players with heads in hands as he’s attended to
GOAL BLADES
AND it’s Bogle who gets it, ghosting around the back to get on the end of McGoldrick’s lovely deep cross to sidefoot home in front of the jubilant Blades fans... their side lead!! Unbelievable scenes