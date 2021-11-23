Reading v Sheffield United: Jayden Bogle gets breakthrough for the Blades

Sheffield United are looking to finally get their season up and running with a positive display and result at Reading this evening.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:18 pm

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog live from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and refresh your page for the latest update.

Chris Basham of Sheffield United surges forward against Reading: David Klein / Sportimage

Reading v Blades LIVE

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:43

Good save Foderingham

as Carroll has a go from long range, he hits it well but Foderingham palms it away comfortably enough

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:39

Blades sub

sees Billy Sharp come on to replace Rhian Brewster

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:37

Mcgoldrick’s shot is blocked

as Hourihane resists the temptation to shoot and plays him instead, would probably have been better having a go there as the ball bounced

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:34

Chance for Reading

as the cross from the right is flicked on by Puskas but nowhere near goal, much to United’s relief

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:32

Fleck got back up

onto his feet, wearing an oxygen mask, and has now left the pitch on a stretcher, with Hourihane on to replace him - wishing him all the very best

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:23

Concerning scenes

Break in play as Fleck, I think, goes down and the Blades players around him gesture urgently to the medical staff to rush onto the field... few Blades players with heads in hands as he’s attended to

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:15

GOAL BLADES

AND it’s Bogle who gets it, ghosting around the back to get on the end of McGoldrick’s lovely deep cross to sidefoot home in front of the jubilant Blades fans... their side lead!! Unbelievable scenes

