Reading v Sheffield United: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will look to bounce back to last weekend’s home defeat to Leeds United when they travel to Reading for Saturday’s Championship game.

The Royals are currently just above the relegation zone in 21st place, while Chris Wilder’s side remain in the play-off places.

Chris Wilder. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 5.30pm on Saturday 8 December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

How can I follow Reading v Sheffield United live?

You can follow the latest action and team news on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United are currently injury free but Reading have recently been hit with injuries as John O’Shea, Liam Moore and Liam Kelly have all been sidelined in their last league match.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Saeid Ezatolahi, Paul McShane, Omar Richards and Jordan Obita are all still out for the Royals.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

SkyBet have Reading at 10/3, a draw at 13/5 and a Sheffield United win at 4/5.

What is Reading and Sheffield United’s form?

Chris Wilder’s side enter the match on the back of defeat against Leeds United, having picked up a 3-2 win against Brentford in their mid-week league game.

Reading have been struggling so far this season and are without a win in four matches heading into the match against the Blades.