Reading hit with points deduction by EFL less than a week before Sheffield United clash

The deduction will apply to the Royals’ tally immediately, with a further six-point penalty suspended until 2022/23.

“The breach of regulations was calculated across a period of four years, two of which were unavoidably yet significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement issued by Reading said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While there are undeniably extenuating and unforeseeable circumstances that have contributed to this breach, we accept this to be a fair and reasonable punishment and will learn the lessons from our recent past which have resulted in this deduction.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the EFL for their co-operation, professionalism and positive, open dialogue throughout this process.”

Reading were found to have lost £57.8million in the period in question, almost £19m more than the £39m permitted by league rules.

Reading have been deducted six points after the Championship club admitted to breaches of the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules, the league has announced. Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Trevor Birch, formerly of United and now the EFL’s chief executive, said: “The EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules are in place to discourage short-term overspending and it is appropriate that the League takes the necessary action on behalf of its membership when a transgression occurs.