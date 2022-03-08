Sheffield United 4 Middlesbrough 1 player ratings: Rare perfect 10 for Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White in Boro rout

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White (left) celebrates scoring the Blades' fourth goal against Middlesbrough: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The Blades went two ahead with quickfire goals from Sander Berge and Billy Sharp in the first half, with Jack Robinson and the superb Morgan Gibbs-White on target in the second.

Boro got on the scoresheet through Folarin Balogun, after a rare slip from Wes Foderingham, but United were full value for a rousing victory against a serious promotion rival – managed by their old boss Chris Wilder, who was given a good reception on his return to his boyhood club ahead of kick-off.

But who was United’s man of the match? Click through our photo gallery to see our man’s ratings – including a VERY rare perfect 10 …

Had a moment to forget for Boro's opening goal as he slipped when kicking and presented an easy chance to the former Blades target Balogun to score. Solid otherwise

Ben Osborn 7

Another player out of position on the right of defence, you wouldn't know if you didn't watch United regularly. Just looks a class act

Defensively sound all evening and picked up an assist with an intelligent header back across goal for Robinson to volley home.

Did superbly to halt a bit of Boro momentum at the end of the first half, putting in three blocks in quick succession to keep the visitors at bay. Long throw caused Lumley some problems too and he got in the goalscoring act with a striker's finish on his right foot

Solid rather than spectacular but coped well with another tricky assignment up against the pacy and talented Isaiah Jones

Benefitted from the freedom of midfield after being man-marked so effectively in the return game at the Riverside. Again broke up play so well in midfield and put his foot in where necessary

Got United up and running with a goal from close range after busting a gut to get into the box for Sharp's cross. Linked up so well with Gibbs-White and looked a threat every time he picked up the ball

Didn't make it to half time as he pulled up with an injury, adding to United's fitness concerns for the season run-in

Did superbly for Sharp's goal as he ate up the ground and committed defenders and goalkeeper before squaring at the last second. Booked for his part in Sharp's melee with Peltier and then scored a stunning goal for the fourth. A joy to watch when in full flight and a VERY rare 10/10 rating

Scores goals again. Booked for his part in a bit of handbags with Lee Peltier just in front of the dugouts and ran his blood to water for the team before being replaced to a deserved standing ovation

Replaced Fleck in the first half

Came on for Sharp