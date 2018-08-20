Ratings: Oliver Norwood is the top man for Sheffield United against Norwich City but what about the rest?

Billy Sharp scored the decisive goal as Sheffield United beat Norwich City to secure their first home win in the Championship this season.

However, it was Oliver Norwood who shone brightest for the Blades, turning in a second man of the match display since joining from Brighton last week.

Here's how we rated the midfielder and the rest of the Blades team after the 2-1 victory.

Dean Henderson - Didn’t have a great deal to do but that made his crucial save when one on one with Leitner all the more impressive. His celebration at the end show how much it means to him and he’s already a big crowd favourite. 7

Kieron Freeman - Got himself into some good positions and made some decent runs on the right flank, especially in the early stages of the first half when United were in complete control. Sacrificed on the hour for a change in formation. 6

Chris Basham - Beaten by neat play in the build-up to Norwich’s equaliser but that was the only negative in a fine overall display. Typically tenacious but also provided some great passes and the cross that led to the winner was perfect. 7

Jack O’Connell

Robust and reliable as usual; brought the ball out well and provided the odd threat from set-pieces too. Unlucky not to have scored from an Oliver Norwood free-kick among many chances Blades passed up. 6

John Egan - An assured display at the back and showed that he can be yet another player to aim for with balls coming from wide areas. A bit fortunate with his goal in that it took a deflection on the way in but he caused problems at that end. 7

Enda Stevens - Got up and down well and played a big part in ensuring Norwich couldn’t get out of their half for long periods in the game. Provided some good crosses and some not so good but overall a decent display on the left. 6

Oliver Norwood - Two games, two man-of-the-match displays and this one was superb. The midfielder was at the heart of almost every United attack and his deliveries are sublime. If they continue United will score a lot more. 8

John Fleck - Linked up superbly at times with Norwood which looks like it could be an excellent pairing. Full of energy, running and decisive passing. Always wanted the ball. In the opening 20 minutes Fleck was the best player on the pitch. 7

Ben Woodburn - Drifted in and out of the game and looks like he’s still trying to get to grips with what is expected of him at United. Showed some good touches and made the odd good run but he’s capable of a lot more than he produced. 6

Leon Clarke - It’s not just falling for the striker. Needs a goal desperately and almost got it, but for an instinctive stop from Krul, who didn’t know much about it. No doubting his work rate and if he keeps that up a goal will finally come. 6

Billy Sharp - Anyone who ever doubted whether Billy Sharp still had it shouldn’t be allowed to watch football anymore. He buzzed around the box all afternoon and then finally took his chance with a dramatic winner in injury time. 7

Subs

Ryan Leonard - Came on for Woodburn and offered fresh impetus going forward. 6

David McGoldrick - Norwich struggled to keep track of the front three when he came on. 6

Richard Stearman - Came on for the final couple of minutes to shore up the backline. n/a