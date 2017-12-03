Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 3-1 defeat at Millwall?

Have your say

Sheffield United missed the chance to make up ground on the Championship's top two when they lost 3-1 at Millwall.

How did United's players fare? Our man at the game, Danny Hall, gives his ratings.

Jamal Blackman 6. On-loan ‘keeper made a good save to deny Saville, and was left exposed by his defence for all of Millwall’s goals

Chris Basham 7. Three absolutely delightful crosses in the first half came to nothing as United failed to gamble in the box

Cameron Carter-Vickers 6. A difficult afternoon for the Spurs loanee, back on London soil. Struggled to cope with early home threat

Richard Stearman 6. Preferred to Jake Wright and was left isolated against Gregory too often. Looked comfortable on the ball

Jack O’Connell 6. Enjoyed a good battle with Morison but was caught in possession by Gregory for Millwall’s second goal

Enda Stevens 5. Struggled to find a white shirt with his crosses, and slipped up with clearance to gift Millwall a second

John Lundstram 7. Another impressive afternoon. Lundstram demanded the ball and used it well to keep United ticking

John Fleck 6. Was outmuscled by Gregory for the first goal, but linked up well with Duffy. Skied two shots at goal

Mark Duffy 6. United’s main threat once again but was crowded out too many times. Superb pass for Brooks’ goal

David Brooks 5. Another 90 minutes for the youngster and a well-taken goal, but he’ll be disappointed with his display

Leon Clarke 5. Captain for the day, but the in-form striker was disappointing - although lack of service didn’t help his cause

Subs: Billy Sharp 5. Replaced Stearman after 73 minutes but his best chance was curtailed after being flagged offside on wing

Clayton Donaldson 5. Thrown on with eight minutes left, his only involvement was one headed half-chance. A decent option

Not used: Simon Moore, Jake Wright, Samir Carruthers, Ben Heneghan, Daniel Lafferty.

Millwall: Archer 6, Romeo 6, Hutchinson 6, Cooper 6, Meredith 5, Wallace 7 (O’Brien 93), Tunnicliffe 6, Saville 7, Ferguson 7 (Craig 86), Morison 5, Gregory 7 (Thompson 77, 6).

Not used: King, Elliott, Twardek, Mbulu.

Referee: Andy Madley 7. Booked Brooks for diving as he went down in the box early on. A big call

Attendance 12,669