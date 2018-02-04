Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 3-0 defeat at Wolves?

Have your say

Sheffield United had goalkeeper Simon Moore sent off on a disappointing evening at Wolves last night.

But which players emerged from the game with credit? Danny Hall gives his player ratings from his view at Molineux.

Simon Moore 4 - Could do little about the first goal and then a rush of blood saw him sent off and banned for three games

George Baldock 7 - Probably United’s best performer. Always a threat down the right and emerges with great credit

Chris Basham 6 - Struggled at times to cope with Costa and was undone by a sublime second Wolves goal. Substituted

Richard Stearman 6.5 - Did well on his return to Molieneux. Couple of good blocks and used the ball intelligently from the back

Jack O’Connell 6 - Caught in possession by Cavaleiro which led to a chance for Bonatini but wasn’t at fault for any of goals

Enda Stevens 5 - Slow to stop the cross from the right for Wolves’ second and his final ball from the left was poor once more

John Fleck 6 - Seemed to lack his usual influence but was up against a very impressive, fluent side. Avoided a booking

Lee Evans 6 - Neat and tidy with his passing and movement, but it lacked any real penetration on a difficult evening

Ricky Holmes 7 - One of United’s two standout performers on his full debut. Always wanted the ball and looked to use it in a positive way. Also chased back to snuff out a dangerous Wolves opportunity after they broke following a Blades attack

Leon Clarke 6 - Booed throughout by the home fans, skipper Clarke struggled to link up effectively with Wilson all evening

James Wilson 6 - Dropped deep and looked to influence play. Had only real shot of the game, from well outside the box

Subs: Ryan Leonard 6 - Replaced Basham in the 71st minute and had a few decent touches but by this point, the game was well lost

Clayton Donaldson 6 - Came on for Holmes and worked the channel, without any real effect

Jake Eastwood 6 - Replaced Wilson after Moore’s sending off and was caught out by deflection for Wolves’ third goal

Not used: Billy Sharp, Mark Duffy, Danny Lafferty, John Lundstram

Wolves: John Ruddy 6, Matt Doherty 7, Barry Douglas 7, Alfred N’Diaye 6, Ryan Bennett 6, Ivan Cavaleiro 7 (Benik Afobe 77, 6), Ruben Neves 9, Willy Boly 7, Conor Coady 8, Helder Costa 8 (Leo Bonatini 65, 7), Diogo Jota 8 (Morgan Gibbs-White 81, 7). Not used: Will Norris, Danny Batth, Bright Enobakhare, Kortney Hause

Referee: Darren Bond 7