Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City?

Sheffield United were forced to settle for a share of the spoils when they drew 1-1 with Birmingham City at Bramall Lane yesterday.

Leon Clarke's 13th of the season cancelled out Jeremie Boga's first-half stunner, and United couldn't get the second that their dominance of the game deserved. Our man at the game, Danny Hall, gives his player ratings from the game.

Jamal Blackman - 7. Got a hand on Boga's effort, but the distance, pace and placement meant it was almost impossible to keep out. A slight mix-up in communication with Jake Wright in the second half

Chris Basham - 7. Another solid shift at right-back from Basham, but he is playing out of position and United badly miss him bombing on from right centre-back. The sooner Baldock returns and Basham can revert back, the better

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7. Seemed determined to atone for his error in midweek against Fulham, and didn't take any risks. Think he's a better option at the middle of the three, rather than the right

Jake Wright - 8. Twice kept Birmingham at bay with superb, last-ditch blocks and went about the rest of his business with the minimum of fuss. A very underrated player

Jack O'Connell - 7.5. Helped set up Leon Clarke's goal and was involved heavily throughout as United looked to exploit the left flank, rather than the right. Got over-excited and had one shot from distance that sailed over

Enda Stevens - 6.5. Solid defensively but going forward, his final ball was uncharacteristically poor and seemed to hit the first man far more often than he has all season. Good partnership with LCB O'Connell

John Lundstram - 7. Tried again to get United going, and a couple of superb passes drew applause. Also did well to get back and deny Jonathan Grounds a simple effort at goal. Had three chances, hit two well and fluffed the other

John Fleck - 7. A little below his usual high level, Fleck was involved throughout and the way he effortlessly ghosts into space is a joy to watch. Gave the ball away at times but used it intelligently for most parts. Could he shoot more from distance?

Mark Duffy - 7. Better than he was against Fulham and the work-rate was back, but at times his final ball perhaps lacked the usual quality we expect from one of United's players of the season

Billy Sharp - 6. United's skipper struggled to make an impact against a resolute visiting defence, and was taken off on 68 minutes as United changed the shape. Looked a little off the pace although he does have a habit of netting a goal from nowhere

Leon Clarke - 8. Should probably have tested the goalkeeper in the first half with a good chance, but made amends with a clinical finish in the second to take his tally to 13 for the season. Clarke looks like he'll score every game and his importance was showed by Sharp handing him the captain's armband when he was taken off

Subs: David Brooks - 7. Set up Clarke's goal and linked up well with fellow sub Carruthers. There is almost an expectation of Brooks to perform a moment of magic every time he comes on, but he is still only 20 with 17 senior appearances for United under his belt

Samir Carruthers - 7. Another impressive cameo, although he did try a Cryuff turn in his own half and lost the ball. But going forward, he offers United directness that arguably no other player does and will be useful for them this season

Not used: Moore, Stearman, Lafferty, Donaldson, Hanson

Birmingham: Stockdale 6, Grounds 6, Roberts 7, Dean 7, Morrison 6, Nsue 6, Kieftenbeld 6, Ndoye 6, Boga 7, Jota 7, Jutkiewicz 6. Subs: Maghoma (for Jota 79, 6), Adams (for Boga 87), Gallagher (for Jutkiewicz 89). Not used: Kuszczak, O'Keefe, Cotterill, Gleeson.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson - 5. Seemed intent on being the star of the show, and twice prevented United from taking a quick free-kick after they had been impeded. Simpson's performance has been consistent with the standard of refereeing in the Championship this season.