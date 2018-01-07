Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 1-0 FA Cup win at Ipswich Town?

Have your say

Sheffield United booked their place in the fourth-round of the FA Cup after beating Ipswich Town 1-0 at Portman Road yesterday.

But how did United's players fare? One of our men at the game, Danny Hall, gives his player ratings.

Jamal Blackman - 7. Untroubled throughout as Ipswich didn't have a shot on target. Kicking was solid

George Baldock - 7. Linked up well with big pal Carruthers and had a sight of goal in the second half, forcing Bartosz Białkowski into a smart save

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7. A steady afternoon for the Spurs loanee, who did well to put off Callum Connolly when he rose highest but headed a cross over

Richard Stearman - 8. Rock solid all afternoon, and carried and distributed ball well. Equally as comfortable on either foot, which is a huge bonus

Nathan Thomas (centre) is congratulated after his stunning winner

Jake Wright - 7. A typical Wright shift in an unusual role for him, at left centre-back. Not as adventurous as Jack O'Connell but defensively solid

Daniel Lafferty - 7. An impressive afternoon for United's back-up left-back, going forward and defensively. Must be pushing Enda Stevens for a start

Samir Carruthers - 7. Gave the ball away more than he'd have liked but was always positive. Could have scored after linking up well with Sharp

Chris Basham - 7. Booked for an aerial challenge on Kevin Bru and walked a tightrope for rest of game. Curled an effort wide after fashioning himself some space

Nathan Thomas - 8. Started in Duffy's usual No.10 role and scored a peach of a goal, before injury eventually forced him off - although he was determined to stay on

Billy Sharp - 7. Didn't stop running all afternoon and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, miscuing an effort after a sloppy backpass

Caolan Lavery - 7. Full of industry and had a shot cleared off the line, after Sharp had fluffed his lines. A useful option

Subs: Regan Slater - 8. Another impressive cameo from the youngster, a crunching tackle on Bersant Celina the highlight

John Fleck - Introduced in the 88th minute and blazed a shot over with his first touch

Clayton Donaldson - 6. Came on in the 72nd minute and gave Ipswich's backline a different dimension to contend with

Not used: Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Ipswich: Bialkowski 7, Iorfa 6, Chambers 6, Knudsen 6, Kenlock 6, Connolly 6, Hyam 6 (Waghorn 61, 6), Sears 6, Bru 6, Celina 6, McGoldrick 6. Not used: Skuse, Garner, Crowe, Drinan, Webber, McLoughlin.

Referee: Mike Jones - 7.

Attendance: 12,057