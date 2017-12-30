Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 1-0 defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers?

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder lamented a "missed opportunity" after his side lost 1-0 to Bolton Wanderers at Bramall Lane today.

But how did United's players fare in the defeat? One of our men at the game, Danny Hall, gives his player ratings.

Simon Moore - 6. Hardly had a touch of the ball apart from picking it out of his net. Came out to punch the ball away a couple of times

Chris Basham - 5. Given a torrid time by Robinson down the right, leading to the early introduction of Baldock

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 5. One to forget for the on-loan youngster, who was lucky not to concede a penalty after fouling Gary Madine. Dragged after 31 minutes

Richard Stearman - 6. The best of United's centre-halves, Stearman brought the ball out of defence well and looked to get United going

Jack O'Connell - 5. An early aerial bombardment set him up for a difficult afternoon. Could he have done better to prevent the goal?

Enda Stevens - 5. Has struggled to replicate his early-season form of late, but is doing just about enough to warrant his place

John Lundstram - 6. Gave the ball away carelessly early on and risked Chris Wilder's wrath by trying to dribble out of his own area

John Fleck - 6. A quiet return to the United side early on, but he looked to take the initiative as the game progressed and almost carved out a couple of chances

Mark Duffy - 6. Could have finished the game with an assist to his name after a beautiful through-ball set Leon Clarke clear on goal

Billy Sharp - 5. A frustrating afternoon for the United skipper, who struggled against Beevers and Wheater. Withdrawn just after hour mark

Leon Clarke - 5. Spurned a glorious one-on-one chance and another late on after a great cross from sub Baldock

Subs: Samir Carruthers (for Stearman, 79) - 5. Flattered to deceive once more, although he did catch one volley well near the end that flashed wide

George Baldock - 7. United's man of the match. Gave them an outlet down the right after coming on, and almost scored and set up a golden chance for Clarke

Clayton Donaldson - 6. Showed some good touches after coming on but spurned his one good chance, after bringing the ball down beautifully.

Not used: Blackman, Wright, Lavery, Lafferty.



Bolton: Alnwick 7, Burke 6, Wheater 6, Beevers 6, Robinson 6.5, Cullen 6 (Vela 84, 6), Henry 6, Morais 6 (Little 64, 6) , Pratley 6, Le Fondre 6 (Armstrong 76, 6), Madine 7. Not used: Buckley, Osede, Wilbraham, Turner.

