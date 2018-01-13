RATINGS: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 0-0 derby day draw against Sheffield Wednesday?

Have your say

Sheffield United missed the chance to make derby day double history when they struggled to break down stubborn Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane tonight.

But how did Chris Wilder's players fare in the 0-0 draw? Danny Hall gives his Blades player ratings from the game.

Simon Moore 8. A fairly routine evening for the United ‘keeper until he was called upon to deny Adam Reach superbly

George Baldock 8. Superb. His delivery from the right wing was consistently excellent and he was a threat throughout game

Chris Basham 7. A whole-hearted display, typical of Basham, but wasted two good chances to cross and hurt the Owls

Richard Stearman 8. A class act amongst the chaos. Dealt easily with Rhodes and comfortably with Joao and Nuhiu. Used ball well

Jack O'Connell 7. A constant outlet as United poured forward and attempted to find a way through. Linked up well with Fleck

Enda Stevens 6. Began the game well and put a couple of superb crosses across the box, but faded in the second period

John Lundstram 7. Helped keep United ticking over and his accurate cross-field passing was a joy to watch. Growing by the game

John Fleck 8. Simply a superb footballer. Has all the time in the world on the ball and everything good came through him

Mark Duffy 7. Brilliant vision and pass set up Baldock for an early chance, and he buzzed around the pitch all evening

Leon Clarke 6. A quiet night for the league’s top goalscorer, who perhaps could have made way instead of Donaldson

Clayton Donaldson 7. A handful all evening for Pudil, and had United’s best chance with a looping header which Wildsmith saved

Substitutes: James Wilson 6. A debut for the on-loan Manchester United man, but he struggled to make a real impact save for one shot

Not Used: Jamal Blackman, Jake Wright, Billy Sharp, Lee Evans, Ryan Leonard, Daniel Lafferty

Referee: David Coote 7. Had a relatively easy time of it, apart from the decision to book Loovens twice and add it up to a red. Calmed any potential player flashpoints

Attendance: 31,120 (2,218 away)