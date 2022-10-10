On loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, Khadra was substituted during the second-half of last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at the bet365 Stadium as the visitors’ decision to overload their attack in order to compensate for a lack of defensive options failed to have the desired effect.

Although the Germany under-21 international was visibly frustrated with his display in Staffordshire, Heckingbottom reminded that he has already made a positive impact since joining United on a season long basis.

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra chats to Paul Heckingbottom before the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke City at The Bet365 Stadium. Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Speaking as the leaders preparations for Saturday’s clash with Blackpool begin in earnest, Heckingbottom said: “That, maybe, was his slowest game for us. But he’s already had some really good moments and he’ll have plenty more of those because we know he’s a quality player, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Citing Khadra’s goal against Swansea City earlier this term as an example of what the 21-year-old can bring “to the table”, the United manager added: “He won us the game down there. That was one. And there’s been others, in terms of creating openings for other people. He’s also sacrificed himself at times for the rest of the team, which is exactly the type of attitude you want to see. He’s had to be patient, yes. But it’s a long season and everyone will have to play a part.”

As Heckingbottom admitted, the form of Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie towards the end of last month meant Khadra struggled to command a regular place in United’s starting eleven. However, with injuries limiting their defensive options, he deputised as a wing-back during United’s recent games against Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad