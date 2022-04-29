As United prepare for their penultimate match of the regular season - and hope to take a huge step towards securing the top six finish which would earn them a shot at promotion back to the Premier League - The Star’s James Shield selects his ideal matchday squad for this crucial fixture in west London.
Shield’s Starting Eleven: Foderingham, Osborn, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.
Shield’s Substitutes: A Davies, B Davies, Norrington-Davies, Hourihane, Uremovic, Ndiaye, Osula.
Shield’s Thinking: Sixth in the table and two points ahead of seventh-placed Middlesbrough with two games remaining, beating Rangers for the second time in the space of a month would see Heckingbottom’s side take a huge step towards qualifying for the play-offs.
The United manager has two big decisions to make. Does he start Billy Sharp, after the club’s leading goal scorer marked his return from injury with a substitute appearance against Cardiff City last weekend? And does Baldock, if he is available for selection, replace Ben Osborn at wing-back?
Personally, I would answer ‘yes’ to the first question and ‘no’ to the second. Sharp must start because he is United’s best striker. Even if he can’t complete the game.
Baldock is a better wing-back than Osborn, who is a midfielder by trade. But the former Nottingham Forest man is more than capable of operating in defence. And if Baldock really hasn’t trained after being treated for a hamstring issue, then picking him would be a huge risk. On balance, given Osborn’s versatility, I don’t think it’s one worth taking. Better, fingers crossed, to ensure Baldock is fit and firing on all cylinders for next weekend’s game against Fulham and then the play-offs.
Usually, I would opt for Ben Davies ahead of Jack Robinson. But Robinson has performed well in recent weeks and, on reflection, does not deserve to be dropped.