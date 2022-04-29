Sixth in the table as the promotion race enters its final straight, United know they have a number of teams breathing down their necks and can ill afford any slip-ups at this stage if they are to make the play-offs.
But midfielder Ollie Norwood has denied there is any pressure on his teammates as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.
Although Norwood admitted the stakes are high, he said: “There’s no pressure on us. It’s in our own hands and that’s how you want it.
“These are the situations you become a footballer for. You don’t grow up as a kid dreaming of being in mid-table and simply playing out a season. You dream of things like promotion and stuff like that.
“So we want to be in exactly these types of scenarios. Other people might want to talk about pressure and this and that. We just embrace it because it’s what we work hard for.”
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
QPR v Blades
Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 19:54
Nearly an opening for Berge
as he makes a brilliant run down the centre, but the pass is overhit and the chance goes begging
Corner Blades
as Field blocks Osborn’s cross behind, Fleck will jog over to take it ... Basham rises highest at the back post but he can’t get it on target
Foderingham claims well
as Chair looked to get on the end of a long ball forward - no danger there
Norwood’s shot is blocked
after a Berge cross is only half cleared, Norwood runs onto it and has a go but it’s charged down by the home defence
We’re under way
Teams are out
with the Blades in their red and white home kit, QPR in blue and white of course
The boss reveals the extent of Sharp’s injury ...
Ollie Norwood speaking pre-match
It’s the best part of the season isn’t it, it’s what you want to be in football for. We’ve put ourselves in a great position and it’s about holding our nerve.
On his winner when the sides last met...
I don’t think that’ll happen again! But it was a great result, we needed to win and same again tonight.