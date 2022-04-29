QPR v Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Robinson on target as Blades come from behind to lead

Sheffield United face the first of two remaining cup finals in their hopes of making the Championship play-offs this evening, when they face QPR at Loftus Road.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 29th April 2022, 9:19 pm

Sixth in the table as the promotion race enters its final straight, United know they have a number of teams breathing down their necks and can ill afford any slip-ups at this stage if they are to make the play-offs.

But midfielder Ollie Norwood has denied there is any pressure on his teammates as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.

Although Norwood admitted the stakes are high, he said: “There’s no pressure on us. It’s in our own hands and that’s how you want it.

Albert Adomah of QPR tackles Enda Stevens of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

“These are the situations you become a footballer for. You don’t grow up as a kid dreaming of being in mid-table and simply playing out a season. You dream of things like promotion and stuff like that.

“So we want to be in exactly these types of scenarios. Other people might want to talk about pressure and this and that. We just embrace it because it’s what we work hard for.”

QPR v Blades

Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:29

QPR hit the bar

as Dunne deflects a shot goalwards, it beats Foderingham but bounces back off the bar and Basham heads it to safety... wow

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:26

Berge tests Mahoney

with a drilled shot after United won the ball back, he had a chance to feed Gibbs-White but elected to shoot and Mahoney saves

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:25

So nearly another from a set-piece

as Norwood’s free-kick is drifted towards Egan at the back post, he rises to meet it but Dunne does well to block for another corner

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:22

Here’s that header from Robinson

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:18

Osula eventually comes on

to replace Iliman Ndiaye

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:17

GOAAAAL BLADES

and it’s Jack Robinson who gets it with a powerful header to put the Blades ahead! the former QPR man pounces against his former club, there’s fans on the pitch and it’s a potentially pivotal moment - DEM BLADES!!

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:16

Ndiaye looks to continue

for now - he’s back on the field

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:14

Now Ndiaye looks to be struggling

as he receives treatment and bangs the turf in frustration, young Will Osula is primed to replace him from the bench - what a chance for the young man to make himself a hero

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:11

Big chance for Berge

as the cross from the right finds him completely unmarked on the penalty spot, he tries to volley it but gets it horribly wrong and it remains 1-1

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 21:10

Egan gets his head

to Fleck’s deep corner but can’t get it on target - he knows that’s a great chance judging by his reaction

