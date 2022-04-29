Sixth in the table as the promotion race enters its final straight, United know they have a number of teams breathing down their necks and can ill afford any slip-ups at this stage if they are to make the play-offs.

But midfielder Ollie Norwood has denied there is any pressure on his teammates as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.

Although Norwood admitted the stakes are high, he said: “There’s no pressure on us. It’s in our own hands and that’s how you want it.

Albert Adomah of QPR tackles Enda Stevens of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

“These are the situations you become a footballer for. You don’t grow up as a kid dreaming of being in mid-table and simply playing out a season. You dream of things like promotion and stuff like that.