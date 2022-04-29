The Blades fell behind before fighting back in a stunning second-half display to win 3-1. Here’s how the game unfolded.
QPR v Blades
Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 22:41
Blades player ratings after a statement win in the capital
What the QPR boss made of tonight’s game ...
Paul Heckingbottom’s full-time verdict
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, revealed his half-time team-talk that inspired a second-half comeback at Queens Park Rangers tonight was a “simple” one as the Blades kept their play-off fate in their own hands.
Trailing 1-0 at the break, United hit back through second-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and substitute Conor Hourihane as they moved level on points with fifth-placed Luton Town, who play champions-elect Fulham on Monday evening.
More crucially, however, Heckingbottom’s men moved five points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough, who play tomorrow.
“We probably made it difficult,” Heckingbottom admitted.
“I thought we were good all game but fantastic second half. At half time, we said there wasn’t enough shots or enough killer instinct. They got into our box twice and scored once.
“We don’t want to be a pretty team that doesn’t win. We weren’t clinical enough, didn’t have enough shots and didn’t take chances and then conceded. Second half, we did everything right probably.
“It was a simple [team-talk] because you could see what was wrong and the boys have responded every time. They’ve been great. But when you’re so close it means more, of course.”
FULL TIME
and that’s a huge statement from Sheffield United in the promotion race - not just for the result but the manner of it. A pretty average first half followed by a stunning second and their intensity and pressure as they looked to get back into it, and then ahead, early in the second half was remarkable really. They stay ahead of the chasing pack with just one more game of the season to come - bring it on!
GOAL BLADES
and it’s sub Hourihane who gets what surely is the decisive goal with a superb volleyed finish for what is surely his first touch after coming on to replace Fleck - Berge’s cutback and Hourihane applies the excellent finish to surely seal a huge three points
EIGHT minutes added time
announced for the Blades to see this one out
Booking for Robinson
after an altercation with Johansen, just a bit of handbags between the pair
QPR hit the bar
as Dunne deflects a shot goalwards, it beats Foderingham but bounces back off the bar and Basham heads it to safety... wow
Berge tests Mahoney
with a drilled shot after United won the ball back, he had a chance to feed Gibbs-White but elected to shoot and Mahoney saves
So nearly another from a set-piece
as Norwood’s free-kick is drifted towards Egan at the back post, he rises to meet it but Dunne does well to block for another corner