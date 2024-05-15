Pundit sends transfer warning to Sheffield United over pursuit of Leeds United star
Sheffield United are likely to face competition amid reported interest in a defender, according to one pundit. The Blades will already be drafting up a list of potential targets ahead of the summer, with Chris Wilder promising a rebuild of his squad following relegation from the Premier League.
It’s no secret that Wilder likes hard-working professionals who play with passion and desire, and such players, along with a fair share of young talent, were the key to the last promotion campaign Wilder oversaw. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the Blades have been linked with a move for veteran star Luke Ayling, who will leave Leeds United at the end of his contract this summer.
Ayling, now 32, spent the second half of the season just gone on loan with Middlesbrough, and the Teessiders have been linked with a permanent move for the full-back. But the Blades have also been linked, with competition likely to be intense, according to pundit Carlton Palmer.
“Luke Ayling is a player who is in demand,” Palmer told Football League World. “The experienced 32-year-old has spent the second half of the season on loan at Middlesbrough, and you can see him improving game by game, as he obviously wasn’t getting game time at Leeds United. The manager at Leeds United said he was an unbelievable player, Daniel Farke praised him and he still has got plenty to offer as a player at 32.
“I don’t think it’s just going to be Sheffield United or Middlesbrough who are interested in his services come the end of the season. Middlesbrough had a disappointing start to the season, but again Michael Carrick proving what a good manager he is, now he’s improving with not much business done in the summer, not much in the January transfer window. But apparently this summer they can kick on. You look, he’s just missed out on the play-offs and he’s not been able to do much business.”
