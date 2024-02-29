Sheffield United know they will have their work cut out when they take on Arsenal on Monday evening. The Gunners have scored 25 goals in their last six Premier League games to cement their place in a three-horse race for the title over the last few months of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to claim their seventh successive league win next week when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Chris Wilder's lowly Blades. United remain rooted to the foot of the top flight table and after seeing Everton reinstated four points following an appeal against their points deduction, they are now 11 points adrift of safety.

Even the most ardent Blades fan will know their side will be considered huge underdogs on Monday night then as they look to avenge the 5-0 loss they suffered at the Emirates Stadium back in October. Unfortunately, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson only sees the clash going one way, too.

The former Arsenal midfielder is tipping his former side to claim a comfortable 3-0 win in South Yorkshire, but he believes Arteta's side could hit any number of goals at Bramall Lane following their recent run of form.

“I can’t see anything but an Arsenal win here," Merson said in his weekly Sportskeeda prediction column. "After successive defeats to Fulham and West Ham United in late 2023, I thought the Gunners’ title challenge would fizzle out, but they’ve been absolutely magnificent since the turn of the year and are scoring goals for fun!

"Again, I’ll stop at three, but I think it could be any score line here. Arsenal have a good balance to their team and will look to score early as they have in most of their games in recent weeks.”