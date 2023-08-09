Sheffield United’s summer transfer business has been slammed by a pundit ahead of the new season.

The Blades are now just days away from kicking off their new Premier League campaign following promotion from the Championship in May. But there is concern among fans after a less than impressive recruitment drive so far this summer. While there is still time left to secure deals, the headlines so far at Bramall Lane this summer have largely concerned exits.

Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, and Anis Slimane have been the paid-for signings, and it’s clear Paul Heckingbottom will need more help on that front.

That’s something TalkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein has highlighted in a Blades-themed rant.

“The worst club ever to be in the Premier League is derby - they had 11 points and they were relegated,” Goldstein began.

“Sheffield United have lost a lot of their big heads. A couple of players have gone back to Manchester City from loans, Ndiaye has gone to Marseille, Sander Berge, unbelievably, is being sold to Burnley, a rival. That will happen, and the fact they are even entertaining that is just nuts.

“Four players have come into the club, and they have cost the 13 million euros. Just think about that. Sheffueld United are worse now than when they came up. The squad is incredibly weak, and I look through the squad and I’m trying to find a player who is Premier League level. If I was a Sheffield United fan, I’d be quite annoyed.

“I wonder if the club have a duty of care to supporters to at least invest in that squad going into a new season in the Premier League.”