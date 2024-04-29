Pundit Garth Crooks has had his say on Sheffield United’s last stand against Newcastle United. Chris Wilder’s side saw their relegation confirmed over the weekend after a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United away from home.

It has been a miserable season for the Blades, who were almost destined to fail with insufficient recruitment coming into their first season back in the Premier League. Neither Paul Heckingbottom nor Wilder were able to get a tune out of this Blades side, and they will be competing in the Championship next season, starting with a two-point deficit no less due to financial breaches.

United have conceded 13 goals in their last three games, including five against Newcastle on Saturday. Though, in the defeats to Man United and Newcastle, Wilder’s men made a fist of both games, going into half-time level in both games.

That battling spirit is something BBC Sport pundit Crooks has highlighted in his praise of Newcastle defender Dan Burn, who made the pundit’s team of the week after saving his side against the Blades.

“Two very important tackles from Dan Burn kept Newcastle in the game in the first half against a Sheffield United side that for 20 minutes had the bit between their teeth,” Crooks wrote in his column. “Had the Blades taken their chances at St James' Park they might still have a chance to stay in the division.