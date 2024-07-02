Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Clubs up and down the Championship are now returning for pre-season, with training beginning and preparations for the new season ramping up. We still have a month or so until the start of the new campaign, but players will be building their fitness over the course of the coming weeks, with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday having friendlies aplenty lined up between them.

In the meantime, Chris WIlder and Danny Rohl will be working hard on new arrivals, with both teams needing to strengthen their new squads, while the Owls have already made a strong start in that department. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the rest of the Championship clubs.

Gray deal verdict

Stuart Pearce has issued his verdict on Archie Gray’s £40million move from Leeds United to Tottenham. The deal was confirmed on Tuesday, with Gray heading to North London and Joe Rodon heading to Elland Road on a permanent deal as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Former Manchester City boss Pearce told TalkSPORT: “(He has a) fantastic reputation in the game. There were a few questions, but (this is a) good signing, good young player, and a good investment I would say.”

Bartley pens new deal

West Brom have struck an agreement with veteran star Kyle Bartley to keep him at the club for another year amid his expiring contract. According to Birmingham World, the new deal includes a clause that will extend the deal by another year if he plays a certain amount of games.

Bartley has said: “I’ve been at the Albion for six years and I really enjoy being here. We had a really good season last year and I really believe we can build on that under the manager this term. The gaffer has trusted me to play the majority of matches since he joined the club and that’s something I’m really grateful for. I’m determined to keep performing at my highest possible level and I’m confident I can do that in the coming campaign. I’ve really enjoyed playing alongside some of the other defenders we’ve had here during my time at the club. I’ve seen so many of them flourish and I’d like to play a part in seeing that happen once again with some of the younger lads we’ve got in the squad at the moment.”

Philogene available

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has said he will not stand in Jadon Phologene’s way if he wants to leave this summer amid links with a big move abroad. “Everything is true,” Ilicali told TALKSport. “Of course, if you ask me, I told my fans that I would sell nobody. My idea in football is not to make money, my idea is to make a strong and bigger club.