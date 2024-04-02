£30m-rated ex-Sheffield United star could be set for Premier League move
One former Sheffield United star could be in line for a big money move this summer. Ex-Blade Aaron Ramsdale has had a frustrating season at Arsenal after being replaced ahead of the season despite putting together a solid campaign of last.
Mikel Arteta decided to sign David Raya on a loan deal with the obligation to buy, splashing out around £30million to land the Spaniard, wanting better distribution from the back. That all-but ended Ramsdale's chance of starting regularly this season, and while he has put up with being number two this season, he is not likely to be happy to sit on the bench next term.
The England stopper, who started his career in the Blades youth ranks and later returned, is now being linked with a move to Premier League rivals Newcastle United. The Magpies have been left short at the goalkeeper position this season after losing Nick Pope to a significant shoulder injury, and the Daily Mail believe Eddie Howe wants to improve on Pope in any case.
That could lead him to and Newcastle to Ramsdale, who will be on the lookout for a number one role this summer. Arsenal signed the Englishman for £30million back in 2021, and it's likely the Gunners will request a fee of a similar amount, given he is under contract until 2026.
But if Ramsdale does push for an exit, that may put Arsenal in a weakened negotiating position, albeit they are not likely to do Newcastle any favours. Arsenal boss Arteta spoke about his love for Ramsdale earlier in the season, saying: "I love him and I will sing as well for him every single day. We sang a lot for him yesterday because he became a father - the most beautiful thing. He’s someone that has this charisma and personality and he’s very loved around the team." Though, it's unlikely he will stand in his way if Ramsdale does want to leave to get regular football.
