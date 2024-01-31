Sheffield United's Auston Trusty (left) and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze battle for the ball (Picture: John Walton/PA Wire)

Chris Wilder described Ebere Eze and Michael Olise as "minimum £50million players" after watching the Crystal Palace pair make the difference in their 3-2 victory over Sheffield United last night. Wilder's side led twice, through Ben Brereton Diaz and James McAtee, but Eze's brace and Olise's superb finish claimed three points for Palace.

Olise was making his return from injury and quickly made up for lost time with an assist and a goal, beating Blades substitute goalkeeper Wes Foderingham with an inch-perfect finish that bounced off the post and in for 3-2. United went close to earning a point at the death when Anel Ahmedhodzic headed Yasser Larouci's cross/shot against the Palace crossbar but it wasn't to be and their wait for an away win this season continued.

“We got pushed back; those two players [Eze and Olise] decided a pretty tight game," said Wilder afterwards. “The quality that those two players have, you’re up against minimum £50million for both of those players. You have to deal with that, that’s what the Premier League is about.

“We could have done with Olise having just a few more days off but that’s the challenges you’re up against. You want to play against the best players, and when they find those bits and moments that we’re trying to find it makes it a difficult evening.