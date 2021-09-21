'Proper performance', 'Cracking signing' - reaction to Sheffield United's League Cup exit to Southampton

The Blades went out 4-2 on spot-kicks, after Oli McBurnie’s equaliser ensured the game finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter…

@Blades_Mad: Tonight keeps the positive vibes going into this weekend as far as I’m concerned. Eleven changes, but a strong showing against a Premier League side.

Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield United and Enda Stevens look dejected - Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@Lock_the_Locks: Really encouraging performance tonight. To look confident, fluid and to create excellent chances after making 11 changes suggests that Jokanovic is getting his way of playing through to the whole squad. McBurnie very good in the 2nd half and Foderingham's best game so far

@KopFinest: Oh and McBurnie, proper performance. That’s the Number 9 we want to see.

@FNRLTheBlog: All in all, a very watchable game of football tonight, a shame we're out of the cup but another confidence boosting performance which should serve us well for Saturday!

@tyronej1984: What a cracking signing Adlene Guedioura looks by the way. Comfortable in possession, intelligent, and adds some much needed aggression in midfield.

@flyingmonkeyuk: Don't think we had a bad player on the pitch tonight. We looked very good going forward and created lots of chances. McBurnie put a shift in and looked more like the player we signed. Impressed with Guédioura in the middle.

@DavidMckenzie89: Hope the daggers aren't out for Brewster and Mcburnie after missing pens. Happens to the best of them, Sharp included. RB's confidence can't be much lower at the moment but I really hope he can turn it around.

@craigsablade30: Entertaining game and a penalty shootout not bad for a Tuesday night

@Justin23Rice: Unlucky tonight. I’d have took 2-2 at the start of the night, we got another decent performance from a changed team and a goal for McBurnie. All positive from me. Bring on Derby.